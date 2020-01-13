May 4, 1919-January 10, 2020

KANSAS CITY — Velda M. Jones, 100, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Moline, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Kathleen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Velda was born May 4, 1919 in Benton, WI, the daughter of Francis B. and Lucy Regina (Fox) Smith. She married Ralph H. Jones on June 8, 1940 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1996.

Velda was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline and enjoyed reading, playing cards and watching sports, especially college basketball and professional football and was a Notre Dame fan.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Ann (Samuel) Reid, Kansas City, KS, Lynn Jones, Kansas City, MO and Lawrence (Linda) Jones, Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Renee Reid, Shawnee, KS, Jennifer (Jeff) Chastain, Shawnee, KS; great grandchildren, Emily Garvey and Ashley, Brittany and Camden Chastain and a great great granddaughter, Olive Genora.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Velda Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.