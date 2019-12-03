April 17, 1926-December 2, 2019
MOLINE — Vandorn G. Floyd Jr., 93, of Moline, formerly of Lynn Center, Ill., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home. Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, 2019, in the Alpha Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Oxford American Legion Post 1197 in Alpha where memorials may be left to Bethel Baptist Church in Port Byron. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born April 17, 1926, in Port Byron, Ill., to Vandorn G. and Ora Jaggers Floyd. Van graduated from Sherrard High School and attended DeVry Technical in Chicago. On July 6, 1947, he was united in marriage to Mary J. Barton.
Van farmed in the Port Byron and Sherrard area and was employed at Deere and Company Technical Center in Moline, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church and former member of the Masonic Lodge in Alpha and Preemption. They wintered for 26 years in Texas.
He enjoyed woodworking and golfing.
Van is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Teresa (Greg) Bell, of Viola, Ill., Joyce (Brent O'Malley) Briggs, of Davenport; two sons, Ron (Cindy) Floyd, of Milan, Ill., David Floyd, of Joliet, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
His parents; one daughter, Barbara; one great-grandson; and two sisters preceded him in death.