September 13, 1958-December 26, 2019

IOWA CITY — Valerie Hardison, 61, of Iowa City, went to bed and woke up in the presence of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Resurrection Assembly of God, 1330 Keokuk Street, Iowa City, with Pastor Joseph Lear officiating. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Cemetery in East Moline. Family will have a greeting time from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be directed toward the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation (FACF).

Valerie was born Sept. 13, 1958, in Rock Island, daughter of Dewayne and LaDonna VanKlaveren, of Moline.

She graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, and was a graduate of Black Hawk Community College, Moline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She met her husband of 41 years, John Hardison, going to a youth rally at First Assembly of God Church in Bettendorf, in 1975. They were married June 6, 1978. They moved from Davenport to Iowa City in 1979.

Valerie worked as a bank teller, secretary and typed surgical reports for the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. For the last 30 years she was a loving housewife.