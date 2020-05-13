× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 1, 1966-May 8, 2020

MOLINE — Tracy Parmentier, 53, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

Tracy was born Aug. 1, 1966, in Chicago, the son of Emil and Jackie (Stark) Parmentier.

Tracy loved and was loved by his family and many friends. He was an avid fisherman, loved cooking, woodworking and attended Heritage Church. Tracy had a big heart and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Jackie, and his brother, Larry.

He is survived by his sister Dana (Dale) Letterly; brother, Bob (Becky Willems) Parmentier, sister-in-law, Jan Brathall, Lora Brown; and stepchildren, Alex and Casey; and Gunner his dog, his pride and joy; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to www.deroofuneralhome.com.

