April 8, 1957-August 26, 2019
MILAN — Tracey B. Hall, 62, of Milan, was called home Aug. 26, 2019.
No services are planned. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, assisted the family with arrangements.
He was born April 8, 1957, and graduated from Rockridge High School, Class of 1975.
Surviving are his children, Heather and Bryan Hall; siblings, Terra Gott, Peggy Peterson, Robin Hall and Jerry Hall; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Frances “Peggy” Hall; brothers, Corey and Mark Hall; and sister, Kathy Becker.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.