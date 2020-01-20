May 3, 1970-January 16, 2020

SILVIS -- Tonya L. Tubbs, 49, of Silvis, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Silvis.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home, where memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of the donor's choice. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Tonya was born May 3, 1970, in Davenport, a daughter of Travis and Sharry (Good) Wood. She graduated from UTHS class of 1988 and married Karl Tubbs on October 17, 1992, in Port Byron. She had worked in accounting at Midland-Davis for over 10 years.

Tonya's whole world was her family, whom she loved dearly. Always putting others before herself, she was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, friend to all. She loved all animals especially dogs. She enjoyed traveling and was a die-hard Cardinals fan. She was especially devoted to her kids and attending their sporting events.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Karl; 2 children: Kelsey Tubbs and Travis Tubbs both of Silvis; brother: Todd (Josette) Wood of Hampton; parents: Travis and Sharry Wood of Hampton, and several nieces and nephews.