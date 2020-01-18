April 11, 1963-January 16, 2020

MILAN — Tonya Jo Malo, 56, of Milan, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.

Services to celebrate Tonya's life will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Memorial Christian Church, Moline, immediately followed by a meal. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Tonya's memory.

The former Tonya Jo Weaver was born April 11, 1963, in Moline, the daughter of Francis and Beverly (Kallenbach) Weaver. She graduated from Moline High School. She married Eric Weinrich, with whom she had a daughter, Alexandrea. She then married the love of her life, Daniel Malo on Dec. 24, 2013, in Milan.

Tonya worked at Morningstar Senior Residences in Moline for many years. Previously, she worked at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. She loved her dogs and cats over the years. She enjoyed woodworking, painting, gardening, and making candles. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her, especially the apple of her eye, Anastasia – “Love you to the moon and back.” Tonya was a strong woman who was proud to be a breast cancer survivor.