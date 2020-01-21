July 24, 1973-January 19, 2020

ALEXIS — Tony Tharp, 46, of Alexis, Ill., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery. In honor of Tony, the family asks those attending the visitation or funeral to wear Chicago Cubs attire. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements. Memorials may be left for Mercer County Jaycees.

Tony Earl Tharp was born on July 24, 1973, in Aledo, Ill., to Frank and Rebecca Dennison Tharp. Tony attended Seaton School, Westmer and Aledo High School. After high school, Tony began working for his dad at Northwest Restoration. Tony continued this work until his death. He loved working side-by-side with his parents. His ultimate dream came true when he was able to purchase the business from them in 2018. Tony loved his work and all of the friends he made during his 30-year career. He also was involved in BAC Local 6 JATC.

