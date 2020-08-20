× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 4, 1962-August 19, 2020

VIOLA, Ill. — Tony Redpath, 57, of Viola, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home.

Private family graveside services will be held at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be made to Nahant Marsh or American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, assisted the family.

Anthony James was born Dec. 4, 1962, in Rock Island, the son of Ronald and Jeanette Krahl Redpath. He graduated from Sherrard High School in 1981. On Nov. 2, 1991, he married Pamela Schneckloth in Las Vegas. Tony worked for UMF as a crane operator. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Cubs, Bears and Illini. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, bee keeping and arguing politics. Tony always enjoyed his yearly Christmas light competitions with his brother, RJ.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pam Redpath; daughters, Mary and Claire Redpath; siblings, Tonya (Jay) Banasiak, Nanette (Brian) Evins and Ronald J. (Robin) Redpath; as well as nieces and nephews, Joe R., Zach, Mallory, Vanessa, Tori, Grant and Tasha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Kyle Redpath; and nephew, Ryan Evins.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Trent Allison for taking Tony fishing in his last months.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Redpath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.