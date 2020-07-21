× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 22, 1967-July 19, 2020

SAVOY — Tony M. Carr, 52, of Savoy, Ill., formerly of the Milan area, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital Urbana, Ill., following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Those attending visitation and services are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.

Tony was born Oct. 22, 1967, in Moline, a son of Camille and Judith A. (Richardson) Carr. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1985. Following high school, he graduated and earned his bachelor's and master’s degrees in engineering from the University of Illinois. He was employed for over 25 years at Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Urbana.

Tony’s favorite times were those spent with family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful and kind son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed his work, cruising, island life and music.