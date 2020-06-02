× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 8, 1952-May 30, 2020

LYNN CENTER — Toni L. Carlson, 67, of Lynn Center, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church, and Orion American Legion Auxiliary. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Orion is assisting the family.

Toni was born on July 8, 1952, in Rock Island, the daughter of Bert and Beverly (Wilson) Tucker. She married Paul L. Carlson on July 4, 1992, in Las Vegas. Toni was owner and operator of The Factory Restaurant, Orion. She was a longtime active member of Orion United Methodist Church. Toni and Paul lived in the Netherlands and Germany where they co-founded the Westphalz Corvette Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The club toured Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and Switzerland. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Carlson; son, David (Heather) Carlile, Camp Zama, Japan; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Julie (Tony) Stinbaugh, Illinois City; brother, Bert (Peggy) Tucker, Smyrna, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kimberly Carlile.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.