March 7, 1928-October 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Tomasa V. Romo, 91, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island. Services for Mrs. Romo will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Tomasa was born on March 7, 1928, in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, a daughter of Margarito and San Juana (Zuniga) Villanueva. She married Ignacio Romo, on Oct. 25, 1947, in McAllen, Texas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2015. Mrs. Romo was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed her grandchildren and shopping.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Guadalupe Olivarez, Rock Island, Ignacio (Shelia) Romo Jr., Rock Island, Maria Chaney, Rock Island, and Robert (Kathy) Romo, Rock Island; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ayala, Clementina Villanueva, Margarita Alaniz and Zeferino Villanueva.
Tomasa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ignacio Sr.; sons-in-law, Santiago Olivarez Sr., John R. Chaney Jr.; great-grandson, Aaron Chaney; and two brothers. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.