Tom Peters

He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve from September 1958 through May of 1968. He served at the rank of captain as an antiaircraft gun unit commander. Tom took employment with IBM Corp after his active duty commitment ended and served as a systems engineer among other functions for the next 25 years. In his retirement, he found a great deal of joy in serving his community through activities he participated in with the Orion Lions Club, where he held many offices including President and with the Home Owners Association at Lake Lynnwood where he also took a leading role for many years. Tom's days at the lake were usually spent offering guidance, often to no avail, to his Golden Retriever, Rudy, whom he took as a rescue dog in 1998, and who was his constant companion for many years. After Rudy's passing Tom took Bo, another Golden from rescue. Bo took charge of the property until he passed in early 2020. Both Rudy and Bo will be interred with Tom at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.