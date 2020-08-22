× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 1949-August 19, 2020

MILAN — Tom L. Proksch, 71, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home.

His family plans to have a celebration of his life and memorial gathering at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Tom was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Rock Island, a son of Richard and Lucille (Biebinger) Proksch. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served three tours of duty. Tom married Bonnie L. Swinford on Sept. 29, 1967, in Milan.

He was a tool and die maker for 30 years with JI Case-CNH. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie, of Milan; son, Tom Proksch, Milan; granddaughters, Lindsey and Alyssa Proksch; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family; and special friend, Mark “Ollie” Thornton, Monmouth, Ill.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; eight sisters; and two brothers.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tom Proksch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.