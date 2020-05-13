× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 16, 1941-May 12, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE — Tom Fluegel, 78, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home, with his niece close by.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private family graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Andalusia.

Tom was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Rock Island, a son of Francis and Clementine (Timmerman) Fluegel. He lived in Rock island until his parents bought a farm near Edgington a few years later. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for many years and finished his education in the first high school class to graduate from the new Rockridge High School, after attending all four years there.