August 16, 1941-May 12, 2020
TAYLOR RIDGE — Tom Fluegel, 78, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home, with his niece close by.
Due to public gathering restrictions, a private family graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Andalusia.
Tom was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Rock Island, a son of Francis and Clementine (Timmerman) Fluegel. He lived in Rock island until his parents bought a farm near Edgington a few years later. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for many years and finished his education in the first high school class to graduate from the new Rockridge High School, after attending all four years there.
Tom devoted his life to the family farm and milk distribution business. He farmed with his dad and brother, raising tomatoes for Heinz, as well as other crops, dairy cows and other livestock. In addition to farming, Tom ran a home milk delivery route in the countryside around Edgington for many years, where he became good friends with many of his customers. Those friendships have lasted his whole life. After many years delivering milk to homes, he joined his brother in the wholesale milk business, delivering to many stores in Rock Island. They both finally retired from that in 2010.
Tom was a kind caregiver. After his father died in 1981, he lovingly cared for his mother until her death in 1999. After caring for his brother who died in 2017, he became a caregiver to his sister-in-law until shortly before her passing.
Tom leaves behind two nieces, Carol Fluegel, Moline, and Helen (Jim) Bloome, Port Byron; two nephews; one niece; and six great-nieces and great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law.
Tom has been a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, first in Edgington, and then in the new church built on land from their farm. He was involved in the Eucharistic ministry and ushering, among other things. He was a member of Farm Bureau, and served on the Andalusia Village board for many years. He loved to collect tractors, both miniatures and full-sized ones. He was always ready to go to a farm sale! He was also a huge Cubs fan.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.