February 16, 1970-December 7, 2019
VIOLA — Tina L. Johnson, 49, of Viola, Ill., was surrounded by family as she passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery, rural Viola, Ill. Memorials may be left for her children's education fund.
Tina Louise was born Feb. 16, 1970, in Moline, a daughter of William and Lana Frederick Carroll. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1988, then attended college to obtain a degree as a medical assistant. On Sept. 11, 2004, she married Brent Johnson in New Windsor. Tina worked at CVM as a medical assistant. Also, she ran an in-home daycare for seven years. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, New Windsor. Tina loved gardening, cooking and travel. She had a special place in her heart for dogs and horses. Her greatest joy was time spent with family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and children: Brent Johnson and Robby and Bailey Johnson of Viola, Ill.; parents: William Carroll, of Milan, Ill., and Lana Crupi, of Las Vegas, Nev.; siblings: Lisa Carroll Sprouse (Paul Hoepfner) and Tim Carroll, all of East Moline,; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
