February 4, 1963-March 20, 2020
MOLINE — Tina A. Cobert, 57, Moline, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Tina Whittington was born on Feb. 4, 1963, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Kathy Whittington. She last worked at Bent River. Tina enjoyed playing cards, listening to music and attending outdoor events. She loved time spent with her family and reading the Bible. Feeling the sun on her face, being on a beach and the glimpse of a hummingbird would always make her smile.
Survivors include her children, Josh Cobert, Mount Carroll, Ill., Melissa Whittington, Matherville, Ill., Jason Cobert (Sarah), Moline, Brian Whittington, St. Augustine, Fla., Daniel Cobert, St. Augustine, and Amy O'Connor (Joan Fanel), Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Kaleb, Kelsey, Aiden, Jamie, Miles, Devin and Andrew; siblings, Kimberly Shull, Moline, Randy Whittington, Rock Island, Brent Whittington, Moline, and Richard Jacobs, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.