Tina A. Cobert

Tina Whittington was born on Feb. 4, 1963, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Kathy Whittington. She last worked at Bent River. Tina enjoyed playing cards, listening to music and attending outdoor events. She loved time spent with her family and reading the Bible. Feeling the sun on her face, being on a beach and the glimpse of a hummingbird would always make her smile.