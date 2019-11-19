{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy W. Haskins

July 17, 1967 - November 17, 2019

MOLINE — Timothy W. Haskins, 52, of Moline, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home.

A hospitality gathering with Harris Pizza and cocktails will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a toast and time of sharing for family and friends beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Among survivors are his wife, Jana; parents, Don and Jean Haskins; and son, Addison Knudsen.

Full obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Timothy Haskins, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 23
Hospitality Gathering
Saturday, November 23, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Hospitality Gathering begins.
Nov 23
Time of Sharing
Saturday, November 23, 2019
7:00PM-7:30PM
CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Timothy's Time of Sharing begins.

Tags

Load comments