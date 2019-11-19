July 17, 1967 - November 17, 2019
MOLINE — Timothy W. Haskins, 52, of Moline, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home.
A hospitality gathering with Harris Pizza and cocktails will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a toast and time of sharing for family and friends beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
Among survivors are his wife, Jana; parents, Don and Jean Haskins; and son, Addison Knudsen.
Full obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.