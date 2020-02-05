January 5, 1955 ~ February 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Timothy Robert Allison, age 65, of Rock Island, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tenn. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1973; employed at Blackhawk Foundry in Davenport for 27 years; attended First Evangelical Free Church of Moline for over 40 years; a devoted fan of the Rock Island Rocks, St. Louis Cardinals, the Fighting Illini, as well as the Tennessee Vols.

Preceding Timothy in death were his parents, Wilmer and Margaret Vee Allison.

Survivors include his sister, Jane (Mark) Abernathy; nephews, Lucas (Meghan) Abernathy, Matthew (Hayley) Abernathy and Stephen (Gloria) Abernathy; niece, Allison Abernathy; along with six great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, and the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Moore officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Galesburg, Ill. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

