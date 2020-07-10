Timothy L. Vest
View Comments

Timothy L. Vest

{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy L. Vest

December 27, 1966- July 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Timothy L. Vest, 53, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Tim was born De. 27, 1966, in Moline, the son of Chuck and Judith (Perry) Vest. He retired from Tyson Fresh Meats, Joslin, where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed raising dogs, fishing and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his son, Donald “Donnie” Vest, Matherville; and sister, Amy (Shane) Jackson, Coal Valley.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and stepfather, Roger Hickenbottom.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Vest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News