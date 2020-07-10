× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 27, 1966- July 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Timothy L. Vest, 53, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Tim was born De. 27, 1966, in Moline, the son of Chuck and Judith (Perry) Vest. He retired from Tyson Fresh Meats, Joslin, where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed raising dogs, fishing and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his son, Donald “Donnie” Vest, Matherville; and sister, Amy (Shane) Jackson, Coal Valley.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and stepfather, Roger Hickenbottom.

Memorials may be made to the family.

