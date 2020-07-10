December 27, 1966- July 8, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Timothy L. Vest, 53, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.
Tim was born De. 27, 1966, in Moline, the son of Chuck and Judith (Perry) Vest. He retired from Tyson Fresh Meats, Joslin, where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed raising dogs, fishing and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his son, Donald “Donnie” Vest, Matherville; and sister, Amy (Shane) Jackson, Coal Valley.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and stepfather, Roger Hickenbottom.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
