August 18, 1966-February 21, 2020

SHERRARD — Timothy L. “Tim” Boersen, 53, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E, Milan. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Tim's son, Tyler Boersen.

Tim was born on Aug. 18, 1966, in Moline, a son of Theodore “Ted” and Carolyn J. Boersen. He worked as a mechanic and operating engineer through Local Union 150. Tim had a great passion for anything motorized. He enjoyed working on cars, heavy equipment, tractors, motorcycles and much more. He was a proud member of the New Windsor Rodeo Drill Team, and he went to as many Old Threshers Reunions as he could over the years.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Tyler Boersen, of Cambridge; siblings, Ken (Ellen) Boersen, of Muscatine, Ron (Brenda) Boersen, of Moline, and Kathy (Warren) Engell, of New York. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

