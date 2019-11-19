{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy Golden

September 7, 1928-November 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Timothy Golden, born on Sept. 7, 1928, in Arkadelphia, Ark., passed away on Nov. 7, 2019.

Timothy was a longtime resident of Rock Island, where he first married Evelyn Harrison and fathered six children, Shirley, Joann, Timmie, Anthony, Janet and Gregory. Later in life, he was remarried to Charlotte Peoples.

Timothy was laid to rest on Nov. 17 in Arkadelphia, Ark.

A memorial service will be held at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

