May 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Timon “Tido” (Mack-Benjis) Mayfield, 33, of Rock Island passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be noon Friday at Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Visitation will be from 11 am to service time.

Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.

Survivors include his parents, Tanya Roberts and Jasper Mayfield Sr.; children, Tyree, Emonie and Xyaire; and siblings, Jamika, Jasity, Torrie, Tylin, Jasper Mayfield Jr., Tabius, Jessica, Jasman, Jasmine, Jasmere and Tashonda.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jayovontae Roberts; and aunt, Yolanda Atwater.

