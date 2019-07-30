October 24, 1964-July 28, 2019
LYNN CENTER — Tim Joseph Swanson, 54, of Lynn Center, Ill., passed away on July 28, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, 1301 4th Street, Orion. Private services will be held at the Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor; burial will be at the Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Orion American Legion Post #255 and Orion VFW Post #243. Memorials may be made to the family and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Tim was born on Oct. 24, 1964, in Moline, the son of Paul and Iris King Swanson. He married Carolyne J. Lawson on June 21, 2003, in Elizabeth, Ill.
Tim was employed as a road maintainer with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation for over 17 years. He was previously employed with Standard Forwarding and various other local trucking companies. Tim was a United States Army veteran, serving in the U.S., Southeast Asia and Germany. He was a member and past commander of Orion American Legion Post #255. He was also a proud member of the honor guard serving the Orion VFW Post #243. He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor where he was a former church council member. Tim was a former member of the Cornbelt Drift Buster Snowmobile Club. Tim enjoyed riding his Harley, riding snowmobiles, fishing as well as coaching his kids' baseball, softball and football teams.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyne; children, Adah Swanson, Lynn Center, Ill., Samuel T. (Ashley Norton) Struck, Lynn Center, Ill., Dustin Ruark, Orion, Ill.; stepsons, Josh Swanson, Moline, Jeremy (Anika) Swanson, Coal Valley, Ill.; mother, Iris Swanson, Orion, Ill.; siblings, Randy (Laura) Swanson, Osco, Ill., Gregg Swanson, Colorado Springs, Colo., Clay (Michelle) Swanson, Biloxi, Miss.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his father and infant brother, Barry.