October 2, 1954-October 4, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Thomas “Tommy” Joseph Soseman, 65, of East Moline, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Aperion Care, East Moline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. Monsignor Soseman will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave. East Moline. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation.
Thomas was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Moline, the son of Charles Labon and Agnes Verdeen Baele Soseman. Thomas was a laborer and construction worker in his early life. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. Tommy enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and camping. He loved the Mississippi River. In his early life, he was a member of the Silvis Boxing Club under Bert Visconi.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Gary Soseman, Campbell's Island, Monsignor Richard Soseman, Peru, Ill.; his sisters, Patricia Holliday, Rock Island, Judy (Michael) Duncan, Battle Ground, Wash., Katherine Riddell, Moline, Connie Owens, Rock Island, and Cheryl McKittrick, East Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Agnes Soseman; and his brother, George Allen Soseman.
