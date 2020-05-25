June 8, 1947-May 23, 2020
COLONA — Thomas “Tom” G. Terrill, 72, of Colona, Ill., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family.
Tom was born on June 8, 1947, in Moline, the son of Carl and Shirley (Wilkens) Terrill. Tom graduated from Rock Island High School, class of 1966. He worked in construction for the Laborer Local Union #309. Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, Laborer Local Union #309 and Teamsters Union #371 for over 50 years, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Rock Island Moose Lodge.
Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, watching NASCAR, driving stock cars in the Quad-City area and coaching softball. He loved attending his grandchildren's sports and academic events. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger, and upon meeting him you had a friend for life. Tom will be remembered of being a hard worker all his life and having a heart of gold.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Bobby Harris, Davenport, and Buffy Cook, Premier, W.Va.; mother, Shirley Miller, Milan; grandchildren, Heath (Megan) Harris and JJ Harris from Davenport, Brittany Sharp, Elbert, W.Va., and Brianna Sharp, Premier, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Serenity and Lillyanna Sharp; siblings, Bob (Liz) Terrill, Bettendorf, Bonnie (Jim) Hendricks, Milan, and Jeanette (Richard) Waterman, Orion; best friends, Karren and Colin Amos, Taylor Ridge; and several nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Terrill, and sister, Carla Fuller.
