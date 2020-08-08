Thomas Sims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1951 - August 4, 2020

SILVIS — Thomas L Sims, 69, of Silvis, quietly departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd. 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. Pastor P.W. Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. There will be a hour visitation prior to services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Thomas L. Sims was born March 10, 1951, in Blairsville, Ark., the son of OC and Emma L. (Brock) Sims. He married Catherine Thomas, Sept. 3, 2010, in East Moline. Thomas was a forklift operator for an Elgin company, last working in 2000. Thomas was a great outdoors sportsman. Fishing was his greatest love. He was a wonderful cook, especially barbequing. Thomas was a big NASCAR and Ravens fan. His greatest love was his grandkids.