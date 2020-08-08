Thomas Sims

March 10, 1951 - August 4, 2020
SILVIS — Thomas L Sims, 69, of Silvis, quietly departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd. 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. Pastor P.W. Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. There will be a hour visitation prior to services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Thomas L. Sims was born March 10, 1951, in Blairsville, Ark., the son of OC and Emma L. (Brock) Sims. He married Catherine Thomas, Sept. 3, 2010, in East Moline. Thomas was a forklift operator for an Elgin company, last working in 2000. Thomas was a great outdoors sportsman. Fishing was his greatest love. He was a wonderful cook, especially barbequing. Thomas was a big NASCAR and Ravens fan. His greatest love was his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine Henderson, Silvis; his children, Sawnhedrin (Erica) Sims, Rockford, Sapria Sims, East Moline, Antione (Teresa) Thomas, West Virginia, Terrell (Jennifer) Henderson, Elgin, Ill., Joshua (Felicia) Thomas, East Moline, Jeffrey (Kendria) Henderson, East Moline, Natasha (Boo) Powell, Rockford, Ill., and Jessica Thomas, Moline; 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-laws, Fionia Sims, East Moline, and Felicia Evans, Moline; his sisters, Ora Smith, Terra Cara, Arkansas, Emma (Eddie) Hughes, Murphysboro, Ark., Sarah (Amos) Taylor, Ark., and Barbara (Lee) Patterson of Blevins, Ark.; his brothers, David (Vickie) Sims, Bismarck, Ark., Robert (Mary) Sims of Davenport, and Bennie (Faye) Sims, Arkansas; a special “Lil bro” Harry; a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Shemria Sims, and Sharon Sims; his son, Tony Evans; three brothers and two sisters.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.