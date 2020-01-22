March 30, 1960-January 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Thomas Robert Kissel, 59, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Kissel died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.

Tom was born March 30, 1960, in Rock Island, the son of Robert and Adeline (Stronach) Kissel. He married Karen Greenfield on July 29, 1996, in Rock Island. He worked at Tyson Food for 30 years. Tom was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and papa. He enjoyed fishing, camping and collecting Harley Davidson t-shirts from all over the world. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved being with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Shauna Fisher, Geneseo, Ill.; sons, John (Allyson) Rottman, Dudley, Mass., and Lee (Amanda) Rottman, Coal Valley, Ill.; grandchildren, Brandon, Destiny, Emma and Liam Rottman; siblings, Linda Peppel, California, and Steven Kissel, Coal City, Ill.; nephew, Richard Kissel; and his loving cat, “Rosie,” who was by his side to the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin infant brother, Jerry; and brother, Jack.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Kissel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.