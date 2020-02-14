Thomas P. Robyt
EAST MOLINE

Thomas P. Robyt

Thomas P. Robyt

May 10, 1940-February 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Thomas P. Robyt, 79, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Ill.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is one hour before the services. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Thomas Paul Robyt was born May 10, 1940, in Moline, to Walter L. and Marjorie (Jamieson) Robyt. He graduated from UTHS and attended St. Ambrose University and Iowa State University. He served in the U.S. Army, and was employed at International Harvester Farmall Works and retired from Navistar. He was a member of the Shelby American Automobile Club, American Bowling Congress and Rock Island County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, farming, cars and antique tractors.

Tom is survived by two nieces and a nephew and their spouses, Melissa and David Chapman, of Geneseo, Ill., Stephanie and Charles Schneider, of Plano, Ill., and Steve and Stephanie Hamilton, of North Liberty, Iowa; great-nieces and -nephews, Savannah and Jamieson Chapman, Tenley Hamilton, and Joshua and Ashleigh Schneider; and a brother-in-law, Harry Hamilton, of Charleston, S.C. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Myrna Hamilton and Carol and C. Edward Thiessen.

Tom's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

