Thomas M. Schelstrate, PhD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1945-May 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Thomas “Tom” M. Schelstrate, PhD, age 74, formerly of Rock Island, died peacefully at home in Arlington, Va., in the company of his wife and stepson, Eric. He leaves behind his wife Barbara; daughter Emily; two stepsons, Eric and Chinyelu; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Frank, Mike, Sally, Bill and Mimi. Tom was born in Davenport on May 24, 1945, to Frank and Catherine Schelstrate. He graduated from RIHS in 1963. Tom spent the last 40 years of his life as a resident of South Arlington. He worked 37 years for Arlington County Public Schools.

During his tenure at W-L, Dr. Schelstrate was instrumental in the school's adoption of the International Baccalaureate program; he initiated W-L's student teacher development partnership with Marymount University; and more recently organized student groups to improve the school's landscaping. He was faculty advisor for student groups and coached girls basketball and softball during his career.

Tom was a Vietnam War veteran (Army) and former NPR employee. As a young man, he laid railroad track and worked factory jobs, but he found his true calling as a teacher and mentor of young people. His intentional connection to students, colleagues, staff and employees of Arlington Public Schools built a community he deeply loved.