October 9, 1937-September 12, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Thomas L. Dasso, 81, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial is at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by Moline American Legion Post 246. Visitation is 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited or to Alleman High School.
Tom was born Oct. 9, 1937 in Rock Island, a son of Henry L. and Margaret E. Rettig Dasso. He graduated in 1955 from Alleman High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Tom married Betty J. Lawrence in 1958 and later married Virginia A. Hawk in 1985.
He was employed at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co. for over 38 years working as a computer systems analyst.
Tom was a member of the Rock Island County Ducks Unlimited Committee for 35 years, a Life Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, a member of Delta Waterfowl, the NRA and the Bi-State Sportsman Club. He loved the Mississippi River, hunting ducks and fishing. Tom loved to have gatherings of family and friends, especially in October with a wiener roast and his “world famous chili,” all meat, no beans.
Survivors include his sons, Todd L. (Sandy) Dasso and Mark T. (Sunita) Dasso; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry “Bud” Dasso; and special friend, Marilyn VandeWalle, she was a “gift from God.” He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Dasso; and sister, Mary Ann Engles.
