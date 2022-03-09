August 22, 1954-March 7, 2022

Thomas H. Nelson, 67, of East Moline, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Clarissa Cook Hospice in Bettendorf after a long battle with cancer. A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, followed by a funeral service celebrating his life at 11 a.m. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. The service will be live on Facebook at Geneseo First United Methodist Church for those who are unable to attend. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo, followed by a luncheon at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (https://uichildrens.org/donations).

Thomas Nelson was born on August 22, 1954, in Geneseo, Illinois, the son of Virgil and Lois (Firch) Nelson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and went on to study at the University of Iowa. Tom worked in restaurant management for many years followed by a career in construction at Hartco Cable in Geneseo.

Throughout his life, Tom enjoyed golfing and he played in the Pro Am at the Quad City Open. He also enjoyed reading about history, and each day he knew nearly all of the answers on Jeopardy. After retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling and spending time with his treasured friends and family.

He is survived by his father, Virgil Nelson; brother, Greg (Barb) Nelson of Geneseo; nephew, Jeff (Christine) Nelson of Moline, and niece Kim (Nick) Gehling of Geneseo; and five great-nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Nelson.