Thomas G. "Doc" Kuffler

January 13, 1953-July 18, 2019
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Thomas G Kuffler (“Doc”), 66, of New Orleans, La., (and formerly of Moline) passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Ochsner Hospital there. Per his request, there was cremation. A private memorial service, but no visitation, will be held. Any memorial donations may be directed to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Tom was born the son of Oscar M. Kuffler and Ruth Nadine (Cady) Kuffler on Jan. 13, 1953. He was a graduate of Moline High School, class of 1971. He married Julie Senatra the Spring of 1973. Of their marriage, three sons were born: Kory, Aaron and Andy Kuffler. He and Julie divorced. Later in life, he also had a daughter, Courtney Bensenberg.
Over the years, Tom has been a railroad employee, a car salesperson, a painter, worked at Deere Harvester, a tour guide and most recently enjoyed being a bartender/server/trainer/waiter at various establishments in New Orleans.
Tom loved baseball and music of all kinds (especially Jazz). He was an excellent cook. After the 2005 hurricane, he was instrumental in helping rescue pets that had been left behind. Through another unselfish act, Tom was able to be an organ donor and give his corneas (the gift of sight) and new hope to someone.
Tom is survived by his older sister, Pamela D (Bill) Roesner; his children; six granddaughters and one grandson; and nephews, Paul Roesner, John Scott; nieces, Jessica (David) Farnsworth and Jacquie Scott; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cheryl Ann Leemans.