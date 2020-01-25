Thomas Fisher Railsback

Railsback was born and raised in Moline, the youngest of four children born to Fred and Elizabeth Railsback. He graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa and Northwestern University Law School in Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 before returning to the Quad-Cities to practice law. Tom had a strong passion for ethical leadership, and in 1962 was elected to the Illinois General Assembly as a Republican state representative, where he served for two terms. In 1966 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Illinois' 19th district for 16 years. Railsback was the second ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and a key member during the Nixon presidency. The Watergate hearings were a trying time for Railsback and his family as he courageously sought truth and voted his conscience. Following his time in Congress, Railsback went on to work briefly as Executive Vice President of the Motion Picture Association of America, served as Washington coordinator for the Federal Judges Association, and represented national communications and entertainment companies through his law firms.