February 28, 1935-on February 29, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Thomas Earl Williams, 85, of East Moline, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 29, 2020. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Tom was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Albia, Iowa, the son of Thomas and Vivian (Hunter) Williams. His family moved to East Moline in 1941.
Tom met and married his high school sweetheart Phyllis Valentine in 1954.
He graduated from United Township High School, where he played football and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was awarded a full football scholarship to Northwestern University. He graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree.
He began his career with John Deere, then worked for Martin Marietta and retired from Ashland Chemical in 1997. Tom loved to travel with his wife and grandchildren. He was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan, along with the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed golfing.
Survivors include his children, Gy (Rhonda), Todd (Amy), Chad (Tracey); grandchildren; Sara (Jim), Mitch (Kali), Courtney, Katie (Kirk), Matt (fiancée, Brooke), Jaime, Keith, Justin (Stefanie) and Tyler; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Mick (Kathy): and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was proceeded in death by his parents; wife; and sisters, Bernice and Donna.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for the excellent care they gave Tom, and his Caregivers, Cindy, Mike, Linda, Angie and Ashley.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Memorials may be made to One Eighty Program.
Rest in peace, Dad; Love, your three sons and daughters-in-law.