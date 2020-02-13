October 2, 1964-February 11, 2020

MOLINE — Thomas E. Wynes, 55, of Moline, died peacefully at his home of natural causes, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Len Brown's North Shore Inn.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Ill.

Tom was born in Moline on Oct. 2, 1964, son of Gerald E. and Emma M. (Thompson) Wynes. He was employed by the City of Moline in the Public Works Department. He enjoyed camping, working on classic cars and especially loved beach vacations in the Caribbean.

Survivors include his mother, Emma Wynes; his sisters, Terri Roach, of Thornton, Colo.,, and Tirza (Ben) Frank, of Moline; nieces, Cynthia, Taylor and Allison; and great-nieces, Emily and Lilly; and his longtime friend, Kathie Womack.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and his sister, Tonya Reilly.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.