March 2, 1957-August 4, 2019
MOLINE — Thomas E. DeRoo, 62, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island surrounded by his children and loved ones.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. There will be a Memorial Service immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Pheasants Forever or Alleman High School.
Tom was born on March 2, 1957, in Davenport, the son of Gilbert W. and Mary Ann (Lennox) DeRoo.
He was a 1975 graduate of Alleman High School and 1980 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Turfgrass Management. Tom was a former groundskeeper at Short Hills Country Club and Pinnacle Golf Club and later worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a driver before his recent retirement. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, Westerns and John Wayne. Tom was kindhearted, had an infectious laugh and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Daniel Hensley, Rock Island; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Jaclyn DeRoo, Rock Island; stepson, Daniel Gradel, Dallas, Texas; special friend, Chris Cervantes, Moline; and grandchildren, Lainey, Olivia and Cooper. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.