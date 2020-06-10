× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 6, 1953-June 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Thomas E. Copeland, 66, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.

Private funeral services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Seton School.

Tom was born December 6, 1953 in Moline, the son of Thomas G. and Mary A. (Carroll) Copeland. He married Christine R. McGovern on June 24, 1972 in Moline.

Tom was in sales at Dahl Ford, Davenport retiring after 27 years of service. Tom had a very generous spirit and was always helping others. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and fishing on the lake at the family cabin.

Survivors include his wife, Chris; children, Matt (Suzann) Copeland, Kirksville, MO, Mark (Stephanie) Copeland, Colona, Tim (Erika) Copeland, Rock Island and Tracy (Pat) Johnson, Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Paige (Alex) Peraud, Thomas Copeland, Noah Copeland, Hannah Copeland and Callie Copeland; great granddaughters, Ira and Halcyon; sisters, Mary (Jon) Heggen, Elgin, IL and Reba (Greg) Cassini, Franklin, OH; sister-in-law, Shirley Copeland, Colona and brother-in-law, Cliff Ford, Silvis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Copeland and sister, Georgia Ford.