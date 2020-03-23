Thomas E. Atnip E. Atnip

October 24, 1963-March 21, 2020
ILLINOIS CITY — Thomas E. Atnip, 56, of Illinois City, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thomas was born on Oct. 24, 1963, in Columbus, Ga., the son of Sylvester Atnip and Dacy (Busby) Mcleod. He married Brenda Stearns on Sept. 12, 1987, in Mobile, Ala. He was a proud owner of Tommy's Home Service. Thomas was very proud of his children and his grandchildren always brought a smile and joy to his life. He was always helping people with various projects and was loved by all. He will be missed immensely.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda Atnip; mother, Dacy Mcleod; father, Sylvester (Alisa) Atnip; children, Tara (Ryan) Schmidt, Timothy Atnip and Joshua Atnip; grandchildren, Payton and Rylee Schmidt; sisters, Linda (Joey) Tillman, Lisa (Shannon) Buffington, Mirinda (Jeff) Fulscher and Dana Mcleod; brother, Wallace (Chelsey) Atnip; mother-in-law, Sandra (David) Stearns-King; dear friend, Curtis Chipman; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wayne Mcleod; maternal grandmother, Maude Gable; and paternal grandfather, Wallace Atnip.
Online condolences may be left to Thomas's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.