Thomas E. Atnip E. Atnip

Thomas was born on Oct. 24, 1963, in Columbus, Ga., the son of Sylvester Atnip and Dacy (Busby) Mcleod. He married Brenda Stearns on Sept. 12, 1987, in Mobile, Ala. He was a proud owner of Tommy's Home Service. Thomas was very proud of his children and his grandchildren always brought a smile and joy to his life. He was always helping people with various projects and was loved by all. He will be missed immensely.