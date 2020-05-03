Thomas DeRudder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 18, 1964-March 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Thomas C. DeRudder, 55, of Arlington, TX, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday, May 8, 2020. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island

Tom was born June 18, 1964 in Rock Island, the son of Ronald and Nancy (Grams) DeRudder.

Tom had been employed at YRC Worldwide and later at Walmart within the logistics division. He enjoyed reading, golfing, camping and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy DeRudder, Moline; sister, Julie (Jack) Berg, Milan; brothers, Dave (Teresa) DeRudder, Arlington, TX and Jamie DeRudder, Moline; nieces and nephews, Steve (Linnea) Berg , Amy Berg, Cody DeRudder and Taylor DeRudder and special friends, Pam Masner and Kenny Barcroft. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald.

