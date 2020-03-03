June 29, 1953-February 27, 2020

COLONA — Thomas B. Rathburn, 66, Colona, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private family committal services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Tom was born on June 29, 1953, in Rock Island, the son of Barbara Rathburn. He worked as a C & C Operator at John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He was very close to his nephews, Marvin and Marshall.

Survivors include his daughter, Sherry K. Rathburn, Moline; his mother, Barbara, Rock Island; grandsons, Allen Rathburn, Milan, and Collin Ammerman, Moline; great-granddaughter, Emmie; and sisters, Dana Barton, Rock Island, and Cindy Cramer, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his children, Tommy and infant twins.

