DAVENPORT

January 30, 2020

DAVENPORT — Thomas A. Schachel, 61, of Davenport, passed away Jan 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be Feb 9, 2020, at the American Legion Blue Grass, Iowa.

Tom was born to Roger and Joann (Mangels) Schachel. Survivors include Victoria Wildermuth, East Moline; Tina Greenwood, Gainesville, Texas; Richard Schachel, Park View, Iowa; Randy Schachel, Philip Schachel, Davenport; Timothy Schachel, Alpha, Ill. Preceded by father; mother; sister, Debra Robledo; brother, Ricky Schachel.

