June 18, 1967- February 11, 2020

MILAN — Thomas A. “Monty” Hall, 52, of Milan, Ill., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the Thomas Hall memorial fund.

Thomas Alton Monty Hall was born June 18, 1967, in Shreveport, La., to Thomas Alton “Tony” and Brenda (Johnson) Hall. He married Mary Aiken, with whom he had a son, Jacob. He married the love of his life, Kara DeBacker, on Sept. 22, 2006, in Nicholasville, Ky.

Monty proudly served in the U.S. Army for 15 years. He worked for the LSUS Police Department for several years before moving to the Quad-Cities. He was a guard on the Rock Island Arsenal and most recently worked for the Coal Valley Police Department.

He belonged to the Sons of the American Revolution and was an avid body builder. He loved drag racing and working on cars. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Monty, especially traveling and being with his wife and kids.