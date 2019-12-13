GENESEO — Theresa “Terri” H. Kandis, 61, of Geneseo, passed away quietly on Dec. 12, 2019, at her home in Geneseo. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate the Mass. A private inurnment will be held at a future date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo Chapel. A Trision prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Terri Kandis Memorial Fund. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Terri was born on April 29, 1958, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Skalitzky) Hoffman in Sun Prairie, Wis. She attended Sun Prairie High School and the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Terri married Michael Kandis on July 7, 1979, in Sun Prairie, Wis. Terri and Michael were blessed with three beautiful children. Becoming a mother was her most important accomplishment. Later, she was proud to be a grandmother, called Mimi. Terri spent 15 years as a volunteer for the Geneseo Ambulance Service. She loved being an EMT. She was a Jazzercise member and taught in cities that she lived in prior to moving to Geneseo. No matter where the family lived, Terri made every house a warm and inviting home. She was the glue of the family. Everyone loved her so much!