March 24, 1952-March 4, 2022

Theresa Lynn Wymore, age 69, passed away March 4, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wymore.

Theresa is survived by her boyfriend, Jasper Scarborough; her children, Paul Wymore (Elie), Aaron Wymore, and Zach Wymore; her siblings, Rick Carroll (Dorothy) and Judy Carroll; her grandchildren, Haley Wymore and Hunter Wymore.

Theresa was born March 24, 1952. She is a native of Moline, IL and a current resident of Gulfport, MS. Theresa received her associates degree and she worked and Moline High School. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and singing.

Theresa made the world a brighter place, and to know her was to love her.

Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family.