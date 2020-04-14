Theodore “Ted” R. Larimer

Ted was born Dec. 29, 1935, the son of Ray and Agnes (Peterson) Larimer, in Geneseo. He attended Geneseo schools and graduated from Geneseo High School in 1953. He graduated from Augustana College in 1957, and then was a teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1959, with a Master of Science degree in geology. He went to work for Texaco as a geologist in Jackson, Miss., and worked as a petroleum geologist throughout the Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountains and Alaska. On Aug. 9, 1968, he married Cherie L. Mettepenningen, in Rock Island. In 1968, he also was employed by Bettendorf Middle School as a science teacher. In 1982, he left the education field and became a self-employed independent petroleum geologist. Ted was elected to the Bettendorf School Board for a three-year term. He was active in St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the church council. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Geneseo, and the Moose Lodge. Ted was Treasurer of the Blackhawk Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. He was President of Giant Goose Conservation Education Workshop, Atkinson, Ill., for four years and started the education program there in 1994. He was Education Director at Giant Goose for 12 years and increased the youth participation to over 1,200 youth every year. Ted enjoyed conducting field trips and scout activities at Giant Goose for the local youth. He liked to camp, fish and do yard work.