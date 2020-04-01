April 25, 1960-March 30, 2020

MOLINE — Theodore E. Richard, 59, of Moline, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at the home of his father.

Due to the COVID-19 there will be a private graveside service.

Theodore Everett Richard was born April 25, 1960, in Moline, the son of Wilson and Alice Eleanor (Saunders) Richard Jr. Ted was a United Township High School graduate class of 1978 and graduate of Black Hawk College. He worked for FOX as a cameraman for over 20 years. Ted was presently working for WQAD TV and ATT. He enjoined playing pool. Ted loved to travel; he went on many cruises.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Wilson Richard Jr., East Moline; his brothers, Wilson E. Richard, Moline, and Joseph A. (Elisa) Richard, Munster, Ind.; his sister, Julie A. (Daniel) Liggins, Calmut City, Ill.; his nephews, Joseph A. Richard, Munster, Ind., and Jacob Richard, Munster, Ind.; his niece, Jenna A. Richard, Munster, Ind.; his uncles, Emerson L. (Debbie) Yates, Brooklin Park, Minn., Joe Yates, Oakland, Calif., and Charles (Edna) Bolden, Lansing, Ill.; host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Richard, and his maternal grandmother, Athelene Saunders.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Richard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.