Theodore A. Nocella
View Comments
MOLINE

Theodore A. Nocella

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 1951-February 24, 2020

MOLINE — Theodore A. Nocella, 68, of Moline, Ill., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.

A hospitality gathering with hors d'oeuvres will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Ted's memory.

Theodore Alan Nocella was born April 7, 1951, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Anthony “Tony” and Lee (Trulock) Nocella. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1969 and Illinois State University in 1975. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Strader, on Dec. 29, 1973, in Galesburg.

Ted worked as a manager in the trucking industry for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed working as a shuttle bus driver for UnityPoint Health.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; a daughter, Sarah Nocella Paxton, of Rock Island; a son and daughter-in-law, Theodore and Melissa Nocella of Wheaton, Ill.; his pride and joy, grandson Noah Paxton; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Shirley Nocella, of Palatine, Ill., and their son, Michael (Tina) Nocella; an uncle, Ted (Marilyn) Trulock, of Dixon, Ill.; his in-laws, Richard and Phyllis Strader, of Wataga, Ill.; and many other nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and cousins, including a special cousin, Bonnie Flynn, of Palm Desert, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Nocella as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News