April 7, 1951-February 24, 2020

MOLINE — Theodore A. Nocella, 68, of Moline, Ill., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.

A hospitality gathering with hors d'oeuvres will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Ted's memory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theodore Alan Nocella was born April 7, 1951, in Galesburg, Ill., the son of Anthony “Tony” and Lee (Trulock) Nocella. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1969 and Illinois State University in 1975. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Strader, on Dec. 29, 1973, in Galesburg.

Ted worked as a manager in the trucking industry for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed working as a shuttle bus driver for UnityPoint Health.