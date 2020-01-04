September 29, 1945-December 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Terry W. Tellefson, 74, of Washington, Ill., passed away at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Terry was born on Sept. 29, 1945, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Don and Bette Tellefson, both of whom preceded him in death.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Mary “Carol” Tellefson; his brother, Dean (Bev) Tellefson of Aurora, Colo.; his three sons, Erik (Sarah) Tellefson of Chicago, Ben (Sarah) Tellefson of Washington, and Matt (Samantha) Tellefson of Burelson, Texas, and his four grandchildren, Max, Lily, Sam and Parker.

Terry spent his life helping others through his career in social work, retiring from Advantage Behavioral Health Systems in Athens, Ga. He and his wife retired to Holiday Shores Lake in Illinois where he enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and playing poker.

Terry and his wife regularly attended their grandchildren's events and moved to Washington in 2019 to be closer to family.

Terry was an organ donor. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services are scheduled. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.