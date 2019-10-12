September 14, 1943-October 11, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Terry Kotrogiannis, 76, of East Moline, IL, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Mr. Kotrogiannis died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Mr. Kotrogiannis was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Setta, Greece, the son of George and Maria (Mageras) Kotrogiannis. He married Maria Lambropoulou on Aug. 22, 1976, in Filiatra, Greece. He had worked for McLaughlin Body and later worked for John Deere Harvester, East Moline, retiring in 2005 after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Maria; son, George (Stacie) Kotrogiannis, Elmhurst, Ill.; grandchildren, Elle, Mia, and Alexa Kotrogiannis; siblings, Bill (Dimitra) Kotrogiannis, Dunedin, Fla., and Paraskevi Stamatoukos, Northbrook, Ill.; many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Katherine (Spiro) Moraetes, Yianni (Maria) Kotrogiannis, Eleni (Tasso) Dafni, Vasiliki (Dimitrios) Karlatiras, and brother-in-law, Athanasios Stamatoukos.
Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.